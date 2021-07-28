News

Zamfara Police debunks abduction of 60 commuters

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau Comment(0)

Zamfara State Police Command has dismissed reports by both conventional and social media (not New Telegraph) that 60 passengers were abducted while returning from Abuja along Gusau-Sokoto road last week Sunday

 

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s Spokesman, SP Shehu Mohammed, which viewed the report as inaccurate and a calculated attempt by some mischief makers to create fear and apprehension into the minds of the general public, especially the commuters.

 

The statement further stated that, “On Sunday 25th July, 2021, large number of armed bandits blocked a Toyota Bus Vehicle, blonging to Sokoto State Mass Transit and abducted eleven Passengers who were travelling from Sokoto-Abuja along Sokoto-Gusau road in Bakura local government area.

 

“Police Tactical operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace were alerted, and they quickly mobilised to the location and dislodged the hoodlums who blocked many vehicles for abduction during which the road was instantly cleared for motorists and other road users and reinforced more Police Operatives to improve the security and safety of the commuters.

 

“In the course of mopping up the scene, a Toyota Bus Vehicle belonging to Sokoto State Mass Transit was sighted empty and it was revealed that eleven passengers including the driver were abducted and taken to the bush before the arrival of the Police.

 

“The Operatives further embarked on search and rescue operation in the surrounding bush with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims. Two persons who were left far behind with other hoodlums were  abandoned by their captors for fear of being neutralised by the Police Operatives, the remaining nine victims were taken to the forest.

 

“The command is currently employing various search and rescue strategies aimed at rescuing the victims safely, in view of which the command enjoined members of the public to disregard the abduction of 60 people.

 

“On the other hand, members of the press are urged to always verify the authenticity of any information that comes their way before going to the public

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dauda’s reinstatement: Presidency files notice of appeal, warns against national security breach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Presidency yesterday said its lawyers had appealed the reinstatement of former Acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria. Dauda was dismissed on March 6, 2018 over corruption allegations.   The former NIA boss, without challenging his dismissal, had dragged the Federal Government […]
News

Anambra guber: APC aspirants petition Buni against Omo-Agege, Orji Kalu as panel head

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election have petitioned the National Caretaker Committee and Special Congress Committee Chairman, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni against approving Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege or Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as Head of Zonal Committee for the […]
News

Bitumen exploitation begins in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Adewale Momoh AKURE After years of bottleneck, exploitation of bitumen has finally set to commenced in the southern part of Ondo State following mobilisation to site of heavy duty equipment required to mine the untapped natural resources.   The exploitation would be carried out by an indigenous company, South West Bitumen Exploration Limited (SWB) as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica