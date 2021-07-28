Zamfara Police debunks abduction of 60 commuters

Zamfara State Police Command has dismissed reports by both conventional and social media (not New Telegraph) that 60 passengers were abducted while returning from Abuja along Gusau-Sokoto road last week Sunday

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s Spokesman, SP Shehu Mohammed, which viewed the report as inaccurate and a calculated attempt by some mischief makers to create fear and apprehension into the minds of the general public, especially the commuters.

The statement further stated that, “On Sunday 25th July, 2021, large number of armed bandits blocked a Toyota Bus Vehicle, blonging to Sokoto State Mass Transit and abducted eleven Passengers who were travelling from Sokoto-Abuja along Sokoto-Gusau road in Bakura local government area.

“Police Tactical operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace were alerted, and they quickly mobilised to the location and dislodged the hoodlums who blocked many vehicles for abduction during which the road was instantly cleared for motorists and other road users and reinforced more Police Operatives to improve the security and safety of the commuters.

“In the course of mopping up the scene, a Toyota Bus Vehicle belonging to Sokoto State Mass Transit was sighted empty and it was revealed that eleven passengers including the driver were abducted and taken to the bush before the arrival of the Police.

“The Operatives further embarked on search and rescue operation in the surrounding bush with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims. Two persons who were left far behind with other hoodlums were abandoned by their captors for fear of being neutralised by the Police Operatives, the remaining nine victims were taken to the forest.

“The command is currently employing various search and rescue strategies aimed at rescuing the victims safely, in view of which the command enjoined members of the public to disregard the abduction of 60 people.

“On the other hand, members of the press are urged to always verify the authenticity of any information that comes their way before going to the public

Like this: Like Loading...