News

Zamfara: Police dislodge bandits’ camp, rescue 14

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Police Tactical Operatives in conjunction with the vigilante in Zamfara State while on Mop Up Operation near Munhaye Forest successfully dislodged some bandits camp belonging to one recalcitrant bandit Kingpin a.k.a Dogo Sule. In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Zamfara Police Command, SP Shehu Mohammed, said as a result of the operation, 14 hostages comprising of 2 male adults, 7 female and 5 children of below of age of 2 years were rescued. According to it, in the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police detectives that, on 1st January 2023, large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity. It further informed that, the victims who were in symphathetic condition have been taken to the Police Clinic Gusau in the state capital for medical treatment and thereafter re-united with their relatives. “The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf, congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassures the continuous commitment to protect lives and property of the citizens.”

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

LASG to residents: Ignore ethnic, religious jingoists on social media

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday called on the residents to ignore the viral videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging violence.     The government described the viral videos as tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known.   In a […]
News

Police stop militants’ protest in Cross River

Posted on Author Clement James

The Cross River State Police Command yesterday prevented militants from coming into Calabar, the state capital, to protest what they described as their neglect by the government since they surrendered their arms in 2018. The aggrieved militants, who bemoaned the alleged state government’s levity with which they were being treated since they “surrendered” their arms […]
News

8.3 hectares: Lagos to prosecute monarchs behind land grabbing

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by massive encroachment and illegal sales of 8.3 hectares of land at Ishefun Ayobo area of Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State government has warned traditional rulers, chiefs and all natives of the community to stop selling the land or face the wrath of the law. New Telegraph gathered that the land in question was […]

