Zamfara: Police dislodge bandits’ camp, rescue 14

Police Tactical Operatives in conjunction with the vigilante in Zamfara State while on Mop Up Operation near Munhaye Forest successfully dislodged some bandits camp belonging to one recalcitrant bandit Kingpin a.k.a Dogo Sule. In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Zamfara Police Command, SP Shehu Mohammed, said as a result of the operation, 14 hostages comprising of 2 male adults, 7 female and 5 children of below of age of 2 years were rescued. According to it, in the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police detectives that, on 1st January 2023, large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity. It further informed that, the victims who were in symphathetic condition have been taken to the Police Clinic Gusau in the state capital for medical treatment and thereafter re-united with their relatives. “The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf, congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassures the continuous commitment to protect lives and property of the citizens.”

