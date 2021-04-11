Zamfara: Police repel bandits’ attack, recover firearm, rescue 11 kidnap victims

Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in repelling an attack by suspected armed bandits on ‘Yar Kala village under Rawayya town of Bungudu Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Shehu Muhammad, saying, the police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya responded quickly to a distress call by the targeted community.

“On April 8, 2021, police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya – Yarkala axis were alerted about the presence of large number of armed bandits who were moving to ‘Yar Kala village on an attack mission.

“On receiving the distress, the operatives quickly mobilised and dislodged the bandits; as a result, they fled back to the forest with possible gunshot wounds following hot pursuit with fire power by the operatives of Puff Adder on the fleeing suspected bandits.

“In the course of mopping up the scene, an AK 47 Rifle with breech no. 1983NI2328 and a Magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition belonging to one of the fleeing bandits was recovered and is now in police custody” the statement added.

In a related development, the statement said the command in collaboration with the state ministry of security and home affairs, have secured an unconditional release of eleven abducted people who were kidnapped by gunmen and taken to a forest near Gobirawan Chali in Maru Local Government Area

Like this: Like Loading...