Zamfara: Police rescue 10 kidnap victims

The Zamfara State Police Command said it has secured the unconditional release of 10 kidnapped victims, who were abducted by a group of kidnappers that invaded Kaya village in Maradun Local Government Area of the state in the early hours yesterday. According to a statement by the spokesman for the Command, SP Shehu Muhammad, and which was made available to journalists in Gusau, the state capital, the rescue mission was successful in collaboration with the State Peace and Reconciliation Committee. The statement further noted that the victims include seven women and three men that were abducted and taken to Sububu forest by the abductors, but were later released due to the ongoing peace process initiated by the state Governor, Mohammed Bello Matawalle.
