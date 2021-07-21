News Top Stories

Zamfara police rescue 100 kidnapped women

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

Zamfara State Police Command says it rescued 100 women kidnapped by bandits in Kabaro village, Dan- Sadau district, Maru Local Government Area of the state. Parading the women in Gusau, the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Rabi’u, represented by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Shehu Mohammed, said they were abducted in May after bandits invaded Manawa village. According to him, the women were abducted alongside five men.

He said the women had been debriefed by the Command. Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mamman Tsafe, said the state government was planning to construct a befitting rehabilitation centre for people rescued from kidnappers in the state. Narrating her ordeal while at the hands of her abductors, one of the women identified as Zainabu said the bandits did not humiliate them, adding that they fed them twice a day. However, she said some of them suffered rape attempts by the uncontrolled bandits.

“Their leader always warned them against any attempt to rape abducted women at the camp, but sometimes they defied the instructions and go for some of the young ones at the night, warning that they would deal with any raped lady who dared to expose them,” Zainabu stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike: Nigerians’ll surely vote out APC in 2023

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption will compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023. He noted that Nigerians have realised they made a terrible mistake to have voted for the APC. Wike, who stated this yesterday shortly […]

lai Mohammed)
News

N.1m fine: Advertisers seek parley with minister on foreign advertorials

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG) yesterday asked for a rethink and engagement on the proposed N100,000 fine on advertisements run by Nigerian brands on foreign media outlets. HASG, an umbrella body comprising advertising, media, marketing activation and out-of-home media agencies as well as broadcasting company groups, said the planned imposition runs contrary to international […]
News

IPAC: Registered political parties deny endorsing Obaseki

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Over 15 registered political parties in Edo State, under the aegis of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), have denied the recent claim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Edo State Government that 35 political parties had endorsed the candidature of Governor Godwin Obaseki. The parties also denied reports that they had collapsed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica