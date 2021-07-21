Zamfara police rescue 100 kidnapped women

Zamfara State Police Command says it rescued 100 women kidnapped by bandits in Kabaro village, Dan- Sadau district, Maru Local Government Area of the state. Parading the women in Gusau, the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Rabi’u, represented by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Shehu Mohammed, said they were abducted in May after bandits invaded Manawa village. According to him, the women were abducted alongside five men.

He said the women had been debriefed by the Command. Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mamman Tsafe, said the state government was planning to construct a befitting rehabilitation centre for people rescued from kidnappers in the state. Narrating her ordeal while at the hands of her abductors, one of the women identified as Zainabu said the bandits did not humiliate them, adding that they fed them twice a day. However, she said some of them suffered rape attempts by the uncontrolled bandits.

“Their leader always warned them against any attempt to rape abducted women at the camp, but sometimes they defied the instructions and go for some of the young ones at the night, warning that they would deal with any raped lady who dared to expose them,” Zainabu stated.

Like this: Like Loading...