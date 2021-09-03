Zamfara: Police rescue 5 students out of 73 abducted by bandits

Zamfara State Police Command has announced the unconditional and safe rescue of five out of the 73 abducted students of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, said the command in collaboration with other security agencies swung into action by deploying a joint search and rescue team to the area and effectively rescue the abducted students and reunite them with their families. The statement reads: “The ongoing search and rescue mission is yielding positive result as five abducted female students were today (yesterday) rescued. The victims were medically checked at the hospital, debriefed by the Police and reunite the victims with their families.” Recall that a large number of armed bandits had on last Wednesday invaded Government Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area, where they abducted 73 students and disappeared with them into the bushes.
Related Articles
Senate never asked our management staff to step aside – NTA
The Nigerian Television Authority has denied reports that its management staff have been asked to step aside by the Senate Committee on Finance. The government-owned broadcast network made this known in a statement signed by its Deputy Director Corporate Affairs, M.C. Moses, on Wednesday. There were reports that the Senate had recommended the dismissal of […]
Copyright judgement: MCSN, MultiChoice settle rift
It’s the dawn of a new day for the Nigerian music industry as the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) finally reached an amicable settlement with Multichoice Nigeria on the judgements it secured against the latter. In recent times, MCSN had secured different judgements against Multichoice both at the Federal High Court and Court of […]
REPS REJECT E-TRANSMISSION OF ELECTION RESULTS
…as opposition members stage walkout • We lack capacity to transmit results –NCC Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday staged a walk out as the House of Representatives passed the electoral act amendment and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). In passing the electoral act, the House concurred with the Senate by jettisoning […]
