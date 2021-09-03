News Top Stories

Zamfara: Police rescue 5 students out of 73 abducted by bandits

Posted on

Zamfara State Police Command has announced the unconditional and safe rescue of five out of the 73 abducted students of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, said the command in collaboration with other security agencies swung into action by deploying a joint search and rescue team to the area and effectively rescue the abducted students and reunite them with their families. The statement reads: “The ongoing search and rescue mission is yielding positive result as five abducted female students were today (yesterday) rescued. The victims were medically checked at the hospital, debriefed by the Police and reunite the victims with their families.” Recall that a large number of armed bandits had on last Wednesday invaded Government Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area, where they abducted 73 students and disappeared with them into the bushes.

