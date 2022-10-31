Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Police rescue a year-old child, 3 others from kidnappers

Detectives attached to the Zamfara State Police Command have rescued a year-old child and three other kidnapped victims at Kuraje village in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu said it was through collaborative effort of the Police and vigilance that led to the rescue of the four kidnapped victims, including the 1-year old child.

Shehu said the rescue of the victims was sequel to  the report received by the police on their abduction, and a search and rescue operation was carried out and the victims were successfully rescued unhurt.

 

“In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the police that, on October 14, bandits in their number invaded Kuraje village in Gusau Local Government Area and abducted four of them to Munhaye Forest in Tsafe Council Area where they spent 15 days in captivity.

Upon their rescue, the victims were taken to the Police Clinic for medical check-up and later reunited with their families.

 

