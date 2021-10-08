Zamfara: Police rescue187 kidnap victims

The Zamfara State Government has secured the unconditional release of 187 kidnap victims who have been in captivity for up to 4 months in the hands of bandits at Tsibiri forest under Maradun Local Government Area of the state. Presenting the rescued victims to the State Government at the Police Command Gusau, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkanasaidtherescuewas successful followingpressure mounted by the state government, police and other security agencies.

“On receiving an intelligence gathering about the movements of both the bandits and captives, our gallant men and other personnel from other sister agencies stormed Tsibiri forest under MaradunLocalGovernment Area as reinforcement to the already Search and Rescue Personnel Teams on ground. “On sighting the secu-rity personnel, the bandits abandoned their camps and the victims and escaped to unknown destination down the forest, we have successfully rescued the victims and conveyed them to Police Command where we are now handing them over to the State Government.

“The kidnapped victims were sometimes ago abducted from villages including Rini, Gora, Sabon Birni and some parts of Shinkafi Local Government Area, they were debriefed and now formally handed over to the State Government for medical treatmentstosubsequentlyreunite them with their families.” CP Elkana has added. Receiving the rescued victims, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kabiru Balarabe Dan Isa, informed that, the State Government has already arranged their reception for medical attention which will be attended by a team of medical experts.

