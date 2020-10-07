News

Zamfara purchases 31kg of gold to end firearms-for-gold businesses

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau Comment(0)

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has announced the purchase of 31-kilogramme worth of refined gold by his administration with a view to sanitising mining activities, including sale and purchase transactions for the social and economic wellbeing of both artisanal miners  and the people of the state.

 

Governor Matawalle announced that his administration would continue patronising artisanal miners as the development would also stem the influx of illegal aliens who sponsor illegal mining activities and reduce the export of the commodity; who use proceeds of their exports to buy weapons with which trouble was fomented in parts of the state.

 

Displaying the gold during a press conference yesterday, Governor Matawalle said his administration embarked on such a strategic decision to diversify the state’s economy, which by extension would support the nation’s economy to achieve policies surrounding job creation and to improve reserve.

 

“For a start, we have purchased 31-kilogramme worth of gold, wholly mined and refined by our artisanal miners. We will subsequently continue to buy gold from our local miners so as to gradually improve the reserve, and that Zamfara had been blessed with high concentration of gold and other mineral resources enough to improve even the nation’s economy.

 

“The precious metal would be deposited in a bank for safety, even though our state like other states of the federation is grappling with competing demands from the public and the resources at our disposal are meagre, we feel it is of utmost significance to invest in the future of our people.

