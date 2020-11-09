Metro & Crime

Zamfara rescues 26 kidnapped girls through peace deal

Twenty six girls kidnapped from a village in Katsina State, have been rescued by the Zamfara State government through its peace deal with the bandits.
Receiving the kidnapped victims at the Government House in Gusau, Governor Bello Mohammed explained that, despite myriad of challenges inherited by his administration, it is however utilizing the meager resources at its disposal to tackle them, especially the issue of insecurity.
Governor Mohammed, therefore, encouraged the relevant stakeholders, to adopt the carrot and stick approach, to deal with the prevailing banditry in the Northwest geopolitical zone.
He advised that if dialogue fails to bring the desired results, force should be applied to end the menace. The young girls who spent one week in captivity, are between the ages of eight and 18.

