News

Zamfara: Senator Marafa-led APC denies linking Gen. Gusau with banditry

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Comment(0)

The Senator Marafa-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Zamfara State, has distanced self from the recent attribution of banditry and other heinous crimes to retired General Ali Gusau by the spokesman of Governor Matawalle- led faction of the APC, Malam Yusuf Idris. In a statement by the APC Spokesperson of the Marafa- led faction, Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, and made available to Journalists in Gusau, the filthy statement against a statesman and a former National Security Adviser like General Ali Gusau, should be disregarded for it’s being baseless and irresponsible.

Thestatementreads:“Weread withdismay, therecklessandwild allegations made by one Yusuf Idris, who presented himself as Zamfara State APC Publicity Secretary, associating the state of insecuritywith a ‘Retired General’ who owns 70 per cent of the mining sites in the state. “One of the publications in one of the national dailies of January 4, quoted Mr. Yusuf arguing irrationally by using when and how PDP governors commiserated with Zamfara State on select security incidents as a basis for his spurious association. “For the record, we seek to be counted out of this madness.

“The Senator Marafa-led faction of APC under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Sirajo Garba Maikatako, categorically condemns the allegation and considers it baseless, careless and irresponsible. “Our understanding of the formation and character of the three factions of APC in the state vis-a-vis the contents of the briefing from which the reports were developed point to the ac-

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG proposes N5.01trn borrowing plan for 2022 fiscal year

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Federal Government, yesterday, indicated that it had provided N5.01 trillion borrowing plan for the 2022 fiscal year, to be obtained from internal and external sources. The proposed borrowing plan was made known by President Muhammadu Buhari while laying the 2022 budget estimates before a joint session of the National Assembly. Presenting the fiscal estimates, […]
News

Kalu felicitates with former president Jonathan @ 64

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.   Acknowledging the contributions of the former president to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria and beyond, Kalu described the former President as a […]
News

2023: Coalition endorses Bauchi gov for Presidency

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The coalition of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has endorsed Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the right candidate to run for presidency in the 2023 general election in the country. They made their position known when a delegation led by the group’s National President, Elliot Afiyo, paid a solidarity visit to the governor in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica