Zamfara: Senator Marafa-led APC denies linking Gen. Gusau with banditry

The Senator Marafa-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Zamfara State, has distanced self from the recent attribution of banditry and other heinous crimes to retired General Ali Gusau by the spokesman of Governor Matawalle- led faction of the APC, Malam Yusuf Idris. In a statement by the APC Spokesperson of the Marafa- led faction, Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, and made available to Journalists in Gusau, the filthy statement against a statesman and a former National Security Adviser like General Ali Gusau, should be disregarded for it’s being baseless and irresponsible.

Thestatementreads:“Weread withdismay, therecklessandwild allegations made by one Yusuf Idris, who presented himself as Zamfara State APC Publicity Secretary, associating the state of insecuritywith a ‘Retired General’ who owns 70 per cent of the mining sites in the state. “One of the publications in one of the national dailies of January 4, quoted Mr. Yusuf arguing irrationally by using when and how PDP governors commiserated with Zamfara State on select security incidents as a basis for his spurious association. “For the record, we seek to be counted out of this madness.

“The Senator Marafa-led faction of APC under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Sirajo Garba Maikatako, categorically condemns the allegation and considers it baseless, careless and irresponsible. “Our understanding of the formation and character of the three factions of APC in the state vis-a-vis the contents of the briefing from which the reports were developed point to the ac-

