Zamfara shuts down 10 schools over attacks by bandits

The Zamfara State government yesterday announced the immediate closure of 10 secondary schools, three of which were Day Secondary Schools, for fear of possible attacks by armed bandits in the state.

 

Briefing journalists on the development in his office yesterday, Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the idea was informed by the incident that happened at the Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, a neighbouring local government area to Zamfara State.

 

Abdullahi further said despite the relative peace currently being enjoyed by the good people of the state, which was achieved during the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle, the state needed to take proactive measures to secure the lives of the boarding students and others.

 

“The attack on Science Secondary School, Kankara, which resulted into the abduction of hundreds innocent students, was a clear signal to neighbouring

Our Correspondent
