Metro & Crime

Zamfara shuts NTA Gusau, FRCN for ‘breaking journalism laws’     

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Zamfara shuts NTA Gusau, FRCN for ‘breaking journalism laws’     

 

The Zamfara Government has ordered the closure of some media houses in Gusau, the state capital, for reportedly breaking some journalism laws.

Ibrahim Dosara, the state’s Commissioner for Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The affected media platforms are the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN)’s Pride FM.

The commissioner said other media organisations sanctioned include Gamji TV, Gamji FM and Al umma TV, which are privately operated.

According to Dosara, the closure of the stations was approved by the state security council.

He added that the police have been directed to arrest and prosecute personnel of the affected stations caught violating the order.

“The Zamfara State Security Council has approved and ordered the closure of some media outlets in the state for breaking the laws of journalism,” the commissioner said.

“An order has been given to the Zamfara state police commissioner to arrest anyone who ignores this order.”

The affected media organisations were said to have earned the sanctions for allegedly covering and reporting a political rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Bello Matawalle, Zamfara governor, had on Friday announced a total lockdown in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi LGAs of the state following the resurgence of bandit attacks.

He also ordered the immediate suspension of political meetings and activities in the affected communities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police kill four bandits, arrest female gun runner in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja (STS) in conjunction with Operation Yaki Kaduna State Command have killed four bandits and arrested a woman supplying firearms and ammunition to criminals. Kaduna Police confirmed the development in a statement issued by its spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige on Thursday. The Police spokesman said the troops […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest herder with AK-47 riffle in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a herder, simply identified as Mohammed, with an AK 47 riffle. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, August 10 in a forest in Iwoye Ketu, Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged Kidnap: Missing Ebonyi LP senatorial candidate in our custody -Police

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South in the 2023 elections, Hon. Linus Abba Okorie, by operatives of the Command over drug related matters and other offences. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, on Monday, he […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica