Zamfara shuts NTA Gusau, FRCN for ‘breaking journalism laws’     

The Zamfara Government has ordered the closure of some media houses in Gusau, the state capital, for reportedly breaking some journalism laws.

Ibrahim Dosara, the state’s Commissioner for Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The affected media platforms are the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN)’s Pride FM.

The commissioner said other media organisations sanctioned include Gamji TV, Gamji FM and Al umma TV, which are privately operated.

According to Dosara, the closure of the stations was approved by the state security council.

He added that the police have been directed to arrest and prosecute personnel of the affected stations caught violating the order.

“The Zamfara State Security Council has approved and ordered the closure of some media outlets in the state for breaking the laws of journalism,” the commissioner said.

“An order has been given to the Zamfara state police commissioner to arrest anyone who ignores this order.”

The affected media organisations were said to have earned the sanctions for allegedly covering and reporting a political rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Bello Matawalle, Zamfara governor, had on Friday announced a total lockdown in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi LGAs of the state following the resurgence of bandit attacks.

He also ordered the immediate suspension of political meetings and activities in the affected communities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...