Zamfara sponsors 50 marriages with N25m

Zamfara State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, has voluntarily spent the sum of N25 million to sponsored the wedding of fifty widows, most of whom were affected by banditry activities and divorces as well as in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony st the weekend at the palace of the Emir of Tsafe, the commissioner said the gesture was to help cushion the hardship faced by the less privileged and victims of banditry and other security challenges across the local government area.

He commended the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa and Islamic scholars in the area for encouraging him to sponsor the wedding. Abdullahi further cried that the number of widows and divorces in the local government area had made cases of adultery and other social vices to rise, but with such an intervention, ungodly relationships between men and women would drastically reduce.

He said: “This is in line with the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle, to address security and other social challenges in the state,” he said.

While commending the gesture, Governor Matawalle, who was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Magarya, had urged other top government officials and political appointees to emulate the gesture as that would assist in restoring a peaceful society. “This is also in line with our administration’s policies to provide succour to the less privileged in the society.

