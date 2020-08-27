Zamfara SSG debunks reports on use of Islamic calendar

Secretary to Zamfara State Government (SSG), Bello Bala Maru, has debunked online media reports credited to him that Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the immediate use of Islamic calendar in all schools in the state. A statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, said the attention of the SSG had been drawn to a news story carried by some online media, attributing to his person, a directive by Governor Bello Matawalle that Islamic calendar be ‘enforced’ in the state. According to the statement, “Indeed, the Secretary to the State Government was at the launching of this year’s Islamic calendar, which was held in Gusau on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He equally participated in the launching, which was attended by many dignitaries from across the state.

“However, he made no announcement to the effect that a directive was given by Governor Bello Mohammed to enforce the use of Islamic calendar in the state. He was either quoted out of context or mischievously attributed to that piece of information. “To put the record straight, the SSG noted the importance of an Islamic calendar in the lives of all Muslims as it guides their daily and continuous Islamic functions such as the fasting period, the Eid celebrations, the Maulud celebrations, the performance of Hajj, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...