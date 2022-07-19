Zamfara suspends emir for turbaning bandits’ leader as ‘Sarkin Fulani’

The Zamfara State Government has announced the suspension of the newly turbaned Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area of the state over the turbaning of a wanted bandits’ leader popularly known as Ado Aleiro as ‘Sarkin Fulani’. This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kabiru Balarabe, saying that the state government was not a party to the decision taken by the suspended emir which led to the turbaning of a bandits’ leader as ‘Sarkin Fulani’ which means (The traditional leader of Fulani community under the emirate). The statement further disclosed that, the state government has directed for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the appointment and the subsequent turbaning of the said bandits’ leader to serve as lieutenant to the suspended emir. “The state government after distancing self from turbaning a wanted bandits’ leader as Sarkin Fulani therefore, directed the District Head of ‘Yandoto, Alhaji Mahe Garba Marafa to immediately take charge of the emirate, while the suspended emir should appear before the inaugurated committee led by Yahaya Chado Gora,” the statement added. The suspended emir, had turbaned the wanted bandits’ leader Ado Aleiro last Saturday under colourful ceremony that had a Commissioner with the state government in attendance under the watch of security personnel at ‘Yandoto palace.

It would be recalled that the Katsina State Police Command, had few months ago marked the turbaned bandits’ leader Ado Aleiro as most wanted either dead or alive with the handsome reward of N5 million. The notorious bandit kingpin has been terrorising communities in parts of Katsina State and Tsafe axis of Zamfara State, leading to the death and abduction of persons including travellers for many years. A source said that authorities in Yandoto emirate said the decision to make the terrorist a chief is aimed at finding lasting peace in the troubled Tsafe and Yandoton Daji emirates and other areas of Zamfara and Katsina states, which are regularly attacked by Ado Alero and his gang members. The emirate adds that the move followed series of peace dialogue between elders of the emirate and the terror leader.

