Metro & Crime

Zamfara suspends emir for turbaning bandits’ leader as ‘Sarkin Fulani’

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau Comment(0)

The Zamfara State Government has announced the suspension of the newly turbaned Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area of the state over the turbaning of a wanted bandits’ leader popularly known as Ado Aleiro as ‘Sarkin Fulani’. This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kabiru Balarabe, saying that the state government was not a party to the decision taken by the suspended emir which led to the turbaning of a bandits’ leader as ‘Sarkin Fulani’ which means (The traditional leader of Fulani community under the  emirate). The statement further disclosed that, the state government has directed for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the appointment and the subsequent turbaning of the said bandits’ leader to serve as lieutenant to the suspended emir. “The state government after distancing self from turbaning a wanted bandits’ leader as Sarkin Fulani therefore, directed the District Head of ‘Yandoto, Alhaji Mahe Garba Marafa to immediately take charge of the emirate, while the suspended emir should appear before the inaugurated committee led by Yahaya Chado Gora,” the statement added. The suspended emir, had turbaned the wanted bandits’ leader Ado Aleiro last Saturday under colourful ceremony that had a Commissioner with the state government in attendance under the watch of security personnel at ‘Yandoto palace.

 

It would be recalled that the Katsina State Police Command, had few months ago marked the turbaned bandits’ leader Ado Aleiro as most wanted either dead or alive with the handsome reward of N5 million. The notorious bandit kingpin has been terrorising communities in parts of Katsina State and Tsafe axis of Zamfara State, leading to the death and abduction of persons including travellers for many years. A source said that authorities in Yandoto emirate said the decision to make the terrorist a chief is aimed at finding lasting peace in the troubled Tsafe and Yandoton Daji emirates and other areas of Zamfara and Katsina states, which are regularly attacked by Ado Alero and his gang members. The emirate adds that the move followed series of peace dialogue between elders of the emirate and the terror leader.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abducted Ekiti monarch regains freedom, after payment of ransom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti monarch, who was kidnapped last week by some gunmen, has regained his freedom. The traditional ruler, the Eleda of Eda-Ile in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Benjamin Osho, was abducted in the evening while working in his farm in the community; his abductors later moved him to an unknown […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu: DPR wields big stick, seals 8 stations for illegal price hike

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Following the unauthorised hike in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) by some petroleum dealers in Enugu State for more than four days running, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Enugu Field Office on Monday sealed eight petrol stations in the state. Officials of the DPR said the action was to serve as […]
Metro & Crime

Buhari mourns Adamawa traditional ruler, Hama Bachama

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

T he Bachama Traditional Kingdom in Adamawa State, on Saturday night, lost its paramount ruler, Colonel Honest Stephens Irmiya (rtd).     The late Stephen Irmiya, ascended the throne in 2012 following the demise of his predecessor, Homun Asaph Zadok.     President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the deceased. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica