Zamfara to punish soldiers for transporting cows illegally

Zamfara State Task Force on Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Kidnapping and Other Criminal Activities has intercepted a truck illegally conveying cows to an unknown destination outside the state. The cows were allegedly said to belong to some military personnel. Briefing journalists on the development yesterday, Secretary of the Committee, Abdulrashid Haruna, said Governor Bello Matawalle had directed that a decisive action be taken against the owners of the cows, not minding their status. Haruna said: “A truck driver was arrested by the task force committee, after preliminary investigation, he revealed that the cows belonged to some military personnel who engaged him to deliver the cows to a destination outside the state.

Like this: Like Loading...