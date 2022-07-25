Metro & Crime

Zamfara Turbaning Controversy: They begged me to receive title – Bandits’ kingpin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The notorious bandit, Ado Aleiro, who was crowned as Sarkin Fulani, in Yantodo Emirate of Zamfara State, yesterday said he did not beg for the title bestowed on him by the Zamfara State Emirate Council.

 

He spoke with Deutche Welle (D.W) Radio monitored by an online news platform. The Katsina Police Command had said Aleiro, the bandits’ kingpin had been on the wanted list for kidnapping and killing of innocent persons.

 

The Emir and the elders of the community said they  to honour him with the title, so he could put a stop to future attack by his men. While speaking with the foreign radio in an interview yesterday, the bandits’ kingpin, said he did not beg for the title, but that the community deemed it fit.

According to him, “Honestly I didn’t solicit for the title, I was summoned by the Emirate, which initially, I rejected it.”

“After consultations with our leaders over the development, they suggested that I shouldn’t turn down the offer since the new emir insisted it had to happen in his emirate; that was how I accepted it,” he said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four suspected rice smugglers arraigned in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1, has arraigned four suspects before the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for allegedly belonging to a smuggling syndicate who imported foreign rice into the country without payment of the approved import duties. The accused – Azeez Zonu, Ebenezer Adeyemi, Adeniyi Olalekan and Salahudeen Taiye […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom seeks divine intervention over herdsmen killings in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend sought divine intervention to end the worsening security and other challenges confronting the state. The governor, who stated that no challenge was too big for God to solve permanently, said he has been doing the best to ensure that people of the state have comfortable lives. […]
Metro & Crime

Welder, 49, remanded for defiling 6- year-old school girls in Lagos

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Special offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos Wednesday remanded a 49-year-old welder, Alabi Raji, for allegedly defiling and sexually assaulting two primary school girls in Lagos. Raji, who is also an independent contractor, was arraigned by the Lagos State government on a four-count charge bordering on sexual assault by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica