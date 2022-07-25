Zamfara Turbaning Controversy: They begged me to receive title – Bandits’ kingpin

The notorious bandit, Ado Aleiro, who was crowned as Sarkin Fulani, in Yantodo Emirate of Zamfara State, yesterday said he did not beg for the title bestowed on him by the Zamfara State Emirate Council.

He spoke with Deutche Welle (D.W) Radio monitored by an online news platform. The Katsina Police Command had said Aleiro, the bandits’ kingpin had been on the wanted list for kidnapping and killing of innocent persons.

The Emir and the elders of the community said they to honour him with the title, so he could put a stop to future attack by his men. While speaking with the foreign radio in an interview yesterday, the bandits’ kingpin, said he did not beg for the title, but that the community deemed it fit.

According to him, “Honestly I didn’t solicit for the title, I was summoned by the Emirate, which initially, I rejected it.”

“After consultations with our leaders over the development, they suggested that I shouldn’t turn down the offer since the new emir insisted it had to happen in his emirate; that was how I accepted it,” he said

