Zango/Kataf: El-Rufai sets up committee on white paper

As part of its resolve towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial crisis in Zango- Kataf Local Government Area, the Kaduna State Executive Council has agreed to set up a White paper committee on the issue.

A statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday, said the State Government set up a committee to draft a White Paper on the two reports of the Justice Rahila Cudjoe Commission of Inquiry into the Zangon- Kataf riots of February and May 1992.

The eight-member committee comprises Adamu Mansur, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Services; Chris Umar Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and Abdullahi Sani, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Others are Habiba Shekarau, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Development; Ibrahim Jere, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office and Phoebe Yayi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education as well as Aisha K. Mohammed, Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission and Bulus Audu Senior Special Assistant at the Kaduna Geographic Information Service(KADGIS)

The statement said the committee has six weeks to submit its report, arguing that “events of 11th and 12th June 2020 in Zangon-Kataf and Kauru local governments offer compelling evidence that these persistent contentions over farmlands is a conflict trigger that has to be boldly addressed, rather than wished away.

The statement further said that the White Paper drafting committee ‘’will also consider the 1995 report of the Zango-Kataf Reconciliation Committee, chaired by Air Vice Marshall Usman Muazu.’’

Adekeye recalled that, ‘’violent clashes broke out in Zangon-Kataf LGA on 11th June 2020, between two communities that were reportedly disputing over ownership of farmlands whose place in the conflict is mentioned in the 1992 and 1995 reports.’’

