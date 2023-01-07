Zanzibar to boost tourism with Z-Summit 2023, as ATB takes leading role

Zanzibar hopes to begin 2023 with a strong pitch for its tourism sector as its plans to host Z – Summit 2023, which it said is aimed at pulling more tourists and travel trade investors to its open travel and tourism investment areas, reports Eturbonews. com. Scheduled to hold between February 23 and 24 in partnership with the Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (ZATI) and Kilifair, the leading tourism exhibition organisers in Northern Tanzania, African Tourism Board (ATB), is expected to show strong presence at the event with its members from across the continent attending the event. According to ZATI Chairman and the Mayor of Zanzibar, Mr. Rahim Mohamed Bhaloo, the Z – Summit 2023 will boost the growth of the tourism sector in the islands, targeting to raise the number of tourists booked to visit the island reach 800,000 by 2025.

Bhaloo noted that the Z-Summit 2023 will also expose the Island’s rich tourist resources combined with marine, culture and historical heritages. The event aims to boost the Island’s aviation sector by attracting more airlines from Africa and the rest of the world to fly there. Zanzibar had attracted Rwanda’s national airline, RwandAir to launch direct flights between its Kigali hub and the Indian Ocean Island to boost regional and intra-African travel and tourism. Zanzibar depends more than 27 per cent of its annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on tourism.

Bhaloo further disclosed that the main beneficiaries of the summit are tourism service providers, involving stakeholders from various countries in the world, with 10 countries already signaling attendance of the event slated to hold at the Golden Tulip Airport Zanzibar Hotel.

He also noted that the forthcoming tourism investment gathering would also focus on ways to search then attract new markets that would increase the number of tourists and strengthen the tourist markets from various countries around the world. Zanzibar is a best destination for boat rides, snorkeling, swimming with dolphins, horseback riding, paddling board at sunset, visiting the mangrove forest, kayaking, deep sea fishing, shopping, among other leisure activities. The African Tourism Board (ATB) will be working jointly with Zanzibar government to facilitate the Z-Summit 2023, aiming to strengthening tourism development in Africa. ATB is a pan-African tourism organisation with a mandate to marketing and promoting all the 54 African destinations.

