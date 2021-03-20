Zanzibar to fine tourist $700 for violation of dress code

The government of Zanzibar has announced a mandatory dress code for tourists visiting the country, with offender to be fined $700 and above depending on the severity of the violence of the dress code. This, according to the authority is to curb indecent dressing and attract strict adherence to the culture and religious values of the people, stated a report by Etourbonews.com, noting that in public places in Zanzibar, tourists must cover their bodies from shoulders to knees. Zanzibar residents are said to be often shocked by the appearance and lack of clothing on some of the holidaymakers hence the decision by the government to penalise visitors for inappropriate appearance.

The Minister of Tourism, Lela Mohammed Moussa, is reported to have said that penalties and fines will be applied to tourists, guides and tour operators for inappropriate type of clothing worn in public on the island. “In public places in Zanzibar, tourists must cover their bodies from shoulders to knees.

This is nothing new, as it is the duty of guests to understand the culture and rules of conduct on the street,” said the minister. Depending on the severity of the offense, the tourist can be fined $700 and up. Tour operators face fines of $1000 – $2000 and up.

