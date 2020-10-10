Zawan community drags Plateau govt to court

Zawan Community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has dragged the state government to a High Court sitting in Bukuru over illegal sales of land by the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Ministry of Agriculture and two others.

The two others dragged before the court alongside the state government were Shagari Abubakar Ya’U and Haladu Aminu Madaki. The land owners (plaintiffs) prayed the court to stop the defendants from illegally selling the Bukuru Cattle Market and the reclaimed mining area, others in their community. Counsel to the plaintiffs, Edward Pwajok (SAN), had applied for three motions to be granted by the court presided over by Justice S. J. Bakfur.

The three motions applied were for change of counsel from Francis Okafor to E. D. Pwajok (SAN); motion to substitute 17 deceased plaintiffs with their successors and motion to join Ministry of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Ministry of Agriculture, Shagari Abubakar Ya’U and Haladu Aminu Madaki in the suit.

The three motions were moved and granted to the plaintiffs by the judge. Counsel to the plaintiff, Pwajok prayed the court to adjourn the matter for another 30 days to enable him to amend the writ of summons and statement of claim after the defendants counsel failed to appear in court.

