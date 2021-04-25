Body & Soul

Zaynab Otiti remembers COVID-19 victims on her birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Even though she is reported to mingle with the high and mighty, beautiful Edo born princess, Queen Zaynab- Otiti Obanor was never really under the spotlight until she got married to His Imperia Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ile- Ife, the Ojaja II.

 

Light skinned Zaynab may have gone separate ways with the Monarch but those who know her say it has not stopped her to live a life she craves.

 

It is also interesting to note how she immediately returned to her simple lifestyle before she married the Oba as well as how she has since redirected her focus to get dedicated to humanitarian work and charity. It is also surprising that not even her birthday would make Zaynab come out of her shell.

 

Zaynab Otiti added another year a few days ago and she was observed to have dusted up her near dormant social media handle to express gratitude to God for her birthday.

 

To celebrate the birthday anniversary, she remembered those who lost their lives to Covid- 19 and harp on praying for grace while human beings live in the space of gratitude

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

