Zazzau Prince sues el-Rufai over ‘illegal’ appointment of Emir

Alhaji Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzau) a top contender for the stool of Zazzau Emirate in the just concluded Zazzau Emirship selection process, has described the appointment of Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as illegal.

Consequently, Aminu has approached a Kaduna State High Court to remove the newly appointed Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamali and declare him as the rightful Emir of Zazzau.

According to him, the appointment of Bamalli was “irregular, illegal unconstitutional, unjust, inequitable and contrary to good conscience, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.” Following the death of the late Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, Bashir Aminu and two others were selected to replace the emir by the Zazzau kingmakers.

He was also on top of the three-man short list, who made the first list in the selection process by the kingmakers on September 24.

He was followed by the Turakin Zazzau, Alhaji Aminu Shehu Idris and Yariman Zazzau, Alhaji Muhammed Munnir Jafaru. However, in a swift move, the state government jettisoned the list by the king makers and ordered a fresh process which led to the announcement of Bamalli as the new Emir.

Meanwhile, the suit by Bashir Aminu has El-Rufai, the Attorney-General of Kaduna state, Kaduna state Council of Chiefs, Zazzau Emirate Council, the Wazirin Zazzau, Fagachin Zazzau, the Makama Karamin Zazzau, Limamin Juma’an Zazzau, Limamin Konan Zazzau, and the newly appointed emir of Zazzau listed as defendants.

Aminu also wants the court to declare him the duly selected emir of Zazzau based on the selection by the kingmakers which took place on the 24th of September 2020.

