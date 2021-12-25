Zee Zee out with No Days Off EP

Italian-born and London-based Nigerian artiste, David Alozie Temitope Wabara (better known by his stage name, Zee Zee), is basking in the joy of his new Extend Play (EP) album titled, No Days Off which he just released. Speaking during a recent interview, Zee Zee said: “No Days Off is more than just an EP for me; it is all I have been working on for the past 15 plus years of my life.” According to him, the EP represents growth and grind is a product of perseverance and self-belief.

“I hope it will resonate with those like me that refuse to give up, those that don’t get stuck in a present in which they don’t belong but rather fight daily to make sure they land in a future they know they are destined for,” he stated. The EP, which is made of 12 songs, with such tracks as Lit, which Zee Zee considered his favourite. “It is the track I love to perform the most because the beat produced by Belgian producer, i2hiigh, is intense and very aggressive,” he explained. Other tracks on the album include: My name and Dichon Que.

My Name, he explained, is a track that evolved out of a nasty experience. “The song was a consequence of being invited to perform at an event but ended up denied the opportunity by a DJ who insisted that he didn’t have my songs which I had earlier submitted the previous week. So it is an outcry of frustration over the nonsense an undiscovered artiste has to go through to promote his art,” he said. “The EP was entirely home-recorded and engineered by myself and it was recorded in four different countries, namely; England, Nigeria, Canada and the United States of America,” Zee Zee disclosed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...