News

Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘barbarism’ over Odesa attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “barbarism” after a missile attack on the port of Odesa.

A landmark deal to resume Ukraine’s grain exports – signed hours before the strike – now hangs in the balance, reports the BBC.

Moscow has not commented on the attack and Kyiv has said preparations are still underway to resume the grain exports despite the apparent breach.

But on Saturday President Zelensky said it illustrates how Moscow cannot be trusted to stick to the deal.

He vowed to do everything possible to acquire air defence systems able to shoot down such missiles in the future.

Ukraine is a major grain exporter, but because of the war, about 20m tonnes of grain is trapped in its ports, unable to leave because of Russian forces. This has lead to food shortages and price rises across Africa, which usually relies on Ukraine and Russia for wheat.

Under Friday’s deal, Russia agreed not to target ports while grain shipments were in transit.

But just hours after the agreement was signed, two Kalibr missiles hit Odesa port, according to the Ukrainian military’s southern command centre. Another two missiles were shot down by air defence systems, it added.

The strike caused no significant damage to the port, the command centre said.

The attack has been widely condemned. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of worsening a global food crisis, and said the attack cast “serious doubt” on the credibility of Russia’s commitment to the pact.

“Russia must stop its aggression and fully implement the grain deal to which it has agreed,” he said on Saturday.

The Kremlin has so far made no public comment on the attack, however, the Turkish government, which brokered the deal, said Russian officials had denied responsibility.

“In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail,” said Defence Minister Hulusai Akar.

In another development, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Ukraine could not win against Russia.

Speaking at an international conference of conservatives, he said the war could only be ended by peace talks between Washington and Moscow.

“A new strategy is needed, which should focus on peace negotiations instead of trying to win the war,” said Orban, whose views on the conflict are often at odds with those of other EU leaders.

On Friday, officials from Kyiv and Moscow signed a deal to allow millions of tonnes of grain trapped in Ukraine to be exported.

The agreement was hailed as a “beacon of hope” by the UN after months of fighting.

The deal – which took two months to reach – is set to last for 120 days, with a co-ordination and monitoring centre to be established in Istanbul, staffed by UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials. It can be renewed if both parties agree.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the attack on Odesa had shown Russia’s “total disregard” for international law.

“Striking a target crucial for grain export a day after the signature of Istanbul agreements is particularly reprehensible,” he tweeted, adding that the EU “strongly condemns” the attack.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres unequivocally condemned the attack, saying that full implementation of the grain deal was imperative.

The BBC’s Paul Adams in Kyiv says it is tempting to see the attack on Odesa as an attempt to wreck the grain deal.

But our correspondent says that seems to run counter to remarks by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that Russia’s responsibilities were clearly set out.

In the latest fighting on the ground, British defence officials said Russian troops in the Kherson region risked being cut off from their supply lines by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian forces have used new long-range US supplied missile systems to target the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson.

If the bridge were to be destroyed, Russian supply lines would be severely stretched.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ferry collides, sinks; at least 25 dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  An official says rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after colliding with another vessel and capsized. The ferry sank Sunday night after hitting a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, reports The Associated Press. Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain says rescuers […]
News

PDP Chairmanship: Court upholds suspension of Secondus

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has upheld the suspension of the embattled National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus. In his judgement yesterday, Justice Okugbelem Ggasam, who presided over the court, declared that the court relied on the suspension of Secondus by Ward 5 in Andoni Local Government area […]
News

Nigeria’s current state of affairs paints gloomy future, Catholic Bishops lament

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria (CBCN), has said the current state of affairs in the country; unemployment, insecurity, economic hardship and industrial strikes, have left Nigerians with no option than to visualise a gloomy future with nothing good in the offering. President of the CBCN and Archbishop elect of Owerri, Apostolic Administrator of Umuahia and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica