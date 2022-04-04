Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the Russian invasion of his country as involving “the torture of the whole nation”.

Speaking to CBS News through a translator on Sunday, Zelensky said the people of Ukraine did not want to be subdued by Russia and were being destroyed and exterminated as a result, reports the BBC.

Asked directly whether Russia’s actions constitute genocide, he said: “Indeed, this is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people. We are the citizens of Ukraine. We have more than 100 nationalities.

“This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities.”

And in a later video address to the nation on Sunday night, Zelensky said “concentrated evil has come to our land”, adding that “every crime of the occupiers on the territory of our state” would be investigated.

“Everyone guilty of such crimes will be entered in a special Book of Executioners, will be found and punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia has started a covert mobilisation of reservists, claims Ukraine’s military in its latest news bulletin at 04:00 GMT on 4 April.

“During the selection of candidates, preference is given to those who already have combat experience,” the report says, identifying five Russian regions and the main target areas.

It adds that Moscow is hoping to mobilise about 60,000 extra troops.

Russia has not commented on the Ukrainian report, the accuracy of which has not been independently verified.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier last month said he would not send conscripts or reservists to fight in Ukraine.

