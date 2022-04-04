News

Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide in Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the Russian invasion of his country as involving “the torture of the whole nation”.

Speaking to CBS News through a translator on Sunday, Zelensky said the people of Ukraine did not want to be subdued by Russia and were being destroyed and exterminated as a result, reports the BBC.

Asked directly whether Russia’s actions constitute genocide, he said: “Indeed, this is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people. We are the citizens of Ukraine. We have more than 100 nationalities.

“This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities.”

And in a later video address to the nation on Sunday night, Zelensky said “concentrated evil has come to our land”, adding that “every crime of the occupiers on the territory of our state” would be investigated.

“Everyone guilty of such crimes will be entered in a special Book of Executioners, will be found and punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia has started a covert mobilisation of reservists, claims Ukraine’s military in its latest news bulletin at 04:00 GMT on 4 April.

“During the selection of candidates, preference is given to those who already have combat experience,” the report says, identifying five Russian regions and the main target areas.

It adds that Moscow is hoping to mobilise about 60,000 extra troops.

Russia has not commented on the Ukrainian report, the accuracy of which has not been independently verified.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier last month said he would not send conscripts or reservists to fight in Ukraine.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police arrest 12 in Anambra over diversion of govt revenue

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu Onitsha

At least twelve persons have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for operating illegal hospitality industries and services in Anambra State.   The suspects were invited to the crime monitoring unit of the Area command at Amawbia following a petition by the Anambra State government through the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Art […]
News

9 soldiers killed as 2 choppers collide in Afghanistan

Posted on Author Reporter

Two helicopters on Wednesday crashed in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, killing nine people aboard, the ministry of defence said . In a statement, the ministry said that the helicopters crashed overnight due to technical issues while taking off, the incident is under investigation. Two local officials told dpa that the helicopters collided while they […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Ndigbo still behaving like war captives, says Chekwas Okorie

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Former National Chairman of the United Progressives Party UPP Chief Chekwas Okorie has blamed the lack of ability to check mate the rising insecurity in the South East on the Civil War noting that Ndigbo and its leaders are still behaving like war captives. Okorie, who spoke to reporters in Awka, Anambra state capital yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica