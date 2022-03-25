News

Zelensky: Europe acted too late to stop Russian invasion

A few hours ago, Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a late-night address to the European Council summit in Brussels.

He outlined Russia’s destruction and damage to his country, and thanked Europe for uniting in their support for Ukraine.

Then, in his characteristic forthright style, he told European leaders that they had acted too late in stopping Russia.

“You have applied sanctions. We are grateful. These are powerful steps.

“But it was a little late… there was a chance,” he said, adding that if there had been preventative sanctions perhaps Russia wouldn’t have gone to war.

He also pointed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, where he suggested if it had been blocked earlier, “Russia would not have created a gas crisis”.

Zelensky then beseeched neighbouring nations to approve Ukraine’s request to join the EU. “Here I ask you – do not be late.”

In recent weeks Zelensky has made many speeches to parliaments around the world – and he has not been afraid to chide the West for what he sees as its failure to deliver enough support.

During his speech, Zelensky also went through a detailed rollcall of European Council members, noting their level of support – or lack of it – for Ukraine so far.

He praised many countries for standing with Ukraine, including Poland, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

“Emmanuel,” he said, addressing France’s leader Macron by his first name. “I really believe that you will stand for us.”

Addressing Sweden, he made reference to their similar flag colours. “Yellow and blue should always stand together.”

But he also singled out some nations for being late or reluctant to take measures – Germany, Portugal and Ireland – and then lambasted Hungary for its neutral stance.

“I want to stop here and be honest. Once and for all.You have to decide for yourself who you are with,” he said. Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has long been a close ally of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky then called on Hungary to stop hesitating on sanctions and letting weapons through, referring to the famous Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial in Budapest – a monument to the victims of massacres by fascist, pro-Nazi forces in World War Two.

“Look at those shoes. And you will see how mass killings can happen again in today’s world. And that’s what Russia is doing today,” Zelensky said.

*Courtesy: BBC

 

