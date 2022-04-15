Zelensky praises Ukrainians for withstanding 50 days of war

President Zelensky’s latest address to the nation marks the 50th day of war and pays respects to Ukraine’s defenders.

“Unbreakable people of the bravest country,” his speech begins.

“We have withstood 50 days already. Fifty days of Russian invasion, although the occupiers gave us a maximum of five.”

“This period, these 50 days have shown me many world leaders in a different way,” he says, recalling his conversations and meetings with many Western leaders.

“I have seen politicians behaving as if they had no power. And I have seen non-politicians who did more in these 50 days than some statesmen who claimed leadership,” he continues.

He did not make any overt mention of the sinking of Russia’s Moskva flagship, but praised the Ukrainian troops “who have shown that Russian ships can go… to the bottom only”.

“Fifty days of our defence is an achievement,” Zelensky adds.

“Achievement of millions of Ukrainians. Everyone who made the main decision in life on 24 February – to fight. To be human. Not to give up. And not to betray.”

Meanwhile, food shortages in Ukraine are spreading because of Russian warships blocking Ukrainian ports and trade in the Black Sea, Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka has said.

Writing on social media, Kachka referred to a statement from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that one fifth of the world’s population will experience hunger because of the war in Ukraine.

He said Russian ships shooting at commercial vessels are preventing Ukraine from exporting corn, wheat and vegetable oil.

“Were it not for Russia, Africa and the Middle East would not have to think about where to find more money to buy wheat,” he said.

And in another development, Russia’s attempts to seize Popasna and Rubizhne in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Tavriya have been “unsuccessful”, said the latest statement from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine has repelled eight Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that they destroyed four Russian tanks, six armoured transport vehicles, four infantry fighting machines and an artillery system.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify these claims.

In the last few days, Russia has pulled troops away from the capital of Kyiv and shifted its focus to eastern Ukraine. This push could lead to a protracted conflict in the area.

If Russia were to conquer the east, it would give President Vladimir Putin some sort of achievement from the war, the BBC’s Paul Kirby reported earlier this week.

But President Zelensky has vowed to “fight for every metre of our land”.

*Courtesy: BBC

