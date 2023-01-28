Zelenskyy names Ezekwesili, others ‘Grain from Ukraine’ envoys

In furtherance of efforts to curb global food crisis, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has named former Vice President of the World Bank and Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, and two other African leaders as Ambassadors of the Ukrainian government’s ‘Grain from Ukraine’ programme. Ezekwesili is also the Senior Advisor at the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative; Founder of School of Politics, Policy and Governance and President of Human Capital Africa.

The other two ambassadors of the initiative are former President of Malawi, Dr Joyce Banda; and Regional Director for Central and West Africa Programmes at the National Democratic Institute, United States of America, Dr Christo-pher Fomunyoh.

Banda is a committee member of the African Women Leaders Network, board member of Tana Forum for Peace and Security in Africa, as well as Club de Madrid, the global organisation of former heads of state and government. ‘Grain from Ukraine’ is an initiative of the Ukrainian government to assist countries suffering from acute food crisis as a result of the war with Russia. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain producers and, together with Russia, exports nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley. In addition to interacting with other experts, globally, the African ambassadors for Grain from Ukraine also discussed the results of involving international donor partners in the implementation of the initiative, improving the mechanism for receiving funds from partners, food shipment and visits of Ukrainian delegations to Africa.

