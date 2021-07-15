Zenith, Access, GTB adopt D’Tigers, D’Tigress

The Adoption initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development yielded even more fruits on Wednesday as three commercial banks donated $200,000, about 100 million naira to jointly adopt the National Men’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers and the female team, D’Tigress who are both on their way to the Tokyo Olympics.

The Ministry noted that Zenith, Access and Guarantee Trust (GT) banks responded in a timely fashion to the appeal by the Minister, Sunday Dare, for corporate organisations to adopt the national teams. D’Tigers got $100,000 while D’Tigress also got $100,000 as support to prosecute their participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who was central to the process leading to the adoption. It noted that the CBN governor’s earlier support to the revitalization of the Principals Cup this year.

