Zenith Bank applauds AfroBasket champion, D’Tigress

Sponsor of the Nigeria’s women basketball league, Zenith Bank, has applauded the AfroBasket champion, D’Tigress of Nigeria after their historic victory in Cameroon as they become the second country after Senegal to win three consecutive titles.

Nigeria defeated Mali 70-59 in the final played on Sunday to make it three titles in a roll after winning the 2017 and 2019 editions.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, congratulated the team for making Nigeria proud. “I am happy they have been able to create another record in the history of basketball on the continent,” he said.

“We are happy that our investment in the women league is bringing out good fruits. “Zenith Bank will continue to invest in sports as we have been doing with the women league in the past 15 years.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has heaped praises on Zenith Bank for the outfit’s investment in the women league, revealing that most of the ladies that made the country proud are product of the Zenith Bank Basketball League.

Kida said: “Most of these players are product of the league. “Some of them are currently in diaspora, but they all started from here in Nigeria and went through Zenith Bank Basketball League.

“We are yet to have the league since last year due to the outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic, as our ever reliable sponsor, Zenith Bank, keeps drumming it into our ears that anything we must comply with safety protocols.

“Then we were caught up with the Olympics that was also the carryover from last year, whereby both our men and women participated, and then we have the AfroBasket that just ended, but I have the commitment of Zenith Bank that whenever we are ready, we will hold the women’s league.”

