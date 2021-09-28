Sports

Zenith Bank applauds AfroBasket champion, D’Tigress

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Sponsor of the Nigeria’s women basketball league, Zenith Bank, has applauded the AfroBasket champion, D’Tigress of Nigeria after their historic victory in Cameroon as they become the second country after Senegal to win three consecutive titles.

Nigeria defeated Mali 70-59 in the final played on Sunday to make it three titles in a roll after winning the 2017 and 2019 editions.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, congratulated the team for making Nigeria proud. “I am happy they have been able to create another record in the history of basketball on the continent,” he said.

 

“We are happy that our investment in the women league is bringing out good fruits. “Zenith Bank will continue to invest in sports as we have been doing with the women league in the past 15 years.”

 

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has heaped praises on Zenith Bank for the outfit’s investment in the women league, revealing that most of the ladies that made the country proud are product of the Zenith Bank Basketball League.

 

 

Kida said: “Most of these players are product of the league. “Some of them are currently in diaspora, but they all started from here in Nigeria and went through Zenith Bank Basketball League.

 

“We are yet to have the league since last year due to the outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic, as our ever reliable sponsor, Zenith Bank, keeps drumming it into our ears that anything we must comply with safety protocols.

 

“Then we were caught up with the Olympics that was also the carryover from last year, whereby both our men and women participated, and then we have the AfroBasket that just ended, but I have the commitment of Zenith Bank that whenever we are ready, we will hold the women’s league.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Chineme Martins: Family, Nasarawa Utd at loggerheads

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Crisis is brewing between the family of Late Chineme Martins and Nasarawa United over the support from the club after the demise of the player. Martins slumped during a league match between Nasarawa and Katsina United on March 8, 2020.   According to the late player’s younger brother, Michael, the family has enlisted the support […]
Sports

Maradona’s death leaves Naples in deep shock

Posted on Author Reporter

  In the southern Italian city of Naples, soccer is a religion and Diego Armando Maradona was its God. News of his death on Wednesday ricocheted around the city’s narrow alleyways, drawing crowds into the streets to mourn the passing of the Argentine star who decades earlier had turned their beloved Napoli soccer team into […]
Sports

Mourinho wants Iheanacho at Roma

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is considering making an offer for Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho if he fails to sign Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham. Iheanacho signed a new three-year Leicester City contract in April but he is now reported to be a transfer target for Mourinho’s AS Roma. The Serie A club have already agreed a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica