Zenith Bank appoints 4 directors

Zenith Bank Plc has appointed Mrs. Adobi Stella Nwapa and Mr. Anthony Akindele as executive directors, Mr. Peter Olatunde Bamkole and Mr. Chuks Emma Okoh as independent nonexecutive director and nonexecutive director, respectively.

 

This was disclosed in a notice of the company’s AGM resolutions filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s Secretary, Michael Osilama Otu. Nwapa comes to the board of bank with over 30 years’ experience in banking, being a pioneer staff of the bank since 1990.

 

She has held several senior management positions in the bank, including business development and branch and zonal management, and treasury. Nwapa is a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), Institute of Chartered Management Specialists (ICMA) and the Institute of Management Specialists (IMS), United Kingdom.

 

She is also a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM  and an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB).

 

Ogunranti is a professional banker with over 30 years’ experience in banking operations, corporate, commercial and retail, banking, multilaterals, public sector, structured trade and project finance, as well as general management.

 

Prior to his appointment as executive director, he served as the MD/CEO, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, where he led the bank to achieve exceptional performance

 

https://newtelegraphng.com

