Zenith Bank Basketball League bounces back after elections – NBBF

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, (NBBF) has promised to resuscitate the women’s basketball league sponsored by Zenith Bank PLC after the forthcoming 2023 general elections. The women’s basketball league, which hitherto had been suspended for the last two years, had left the players uncertain about the future of the league. NBBF Vice President, Babatunde Ogunade, has, however, cleared uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the league. According to him, the federation has put everything in place to ensure the revival of the female league.

“The female league is going to come up very soon, we are worried about the timing because of the election since there are home and away games and they are playing the games in different centres all over Nigeria. “We are mindful of putting the girls in harm’s way because of elections, we have to be very careful also.

Yes, they have to play the league but we are worried about security. We have a sponsor anyway,” he said. Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, also stated that the outfit was ready for the 2023 edition of the women’s basketball league. “We are always ready for this every year but one issue or the other affected the plans. First it was COVID-19 and later it was the crisis in the federation, we are happy all is good now. We tried to stage it late last year but it was a little late. “It is always our pleasure to contribute to development of sports especially the growth of women which has helped Nigeria to be champions of the Women Afrobasket back-to-back-to-back,” Onyeagwu said.

 

