Zenith Bank commences awareness campaign on banking system

The Management of Zenith Bank Nigeria PLC, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has commenced the sensitisation campaign on the importance of the banking system. The programme, which was held in some secondary schools and primary schools across the State, was aimed at educating the students on how the banking industry operate and the benefits therein. Delivering his keynote address at Nagari Secondary school Birnin Kebbi, the Zenith Bank Branch Head, Aminu Ali Abba, urged the people to be part of the financial sector with a view to supporting the growth of the economy and to increase job creation among Nigerians.

