Zenith Bank commences awareness campaign on banking system

The Management of Zenith Bank Nigeria PLC, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has commenced the sensitisation campaign on the importance of the banking system. The programme, which was held in some secondary schools and primary schools across the State, was aimed at educating the students on how the banking industry operate and the benefits therein. Delivering his keynote address at Nagari Secondary school Birnin Kebbi, the Zenith Bank Branch Head, Aminu Ali Abba, urged the people to be part of the financial sector with a view to supporting the growth of the economy and to increase job creation among Nigerians.
Related Articles
Community urges Obiano to shelve Igwe’s Ofala festival
The people of Ojoto community, the headquarter of Idemili South Council of Anambra state have raised alarm over the likely negative spiritual and economic consequences might befall them if Igwe Gerald Mbamalu goes ahead with his proposed Ofala festival later this month. Almost in tears, the citizens at a press conference yesterday therefore appealed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Stop looting and embrace peace, dialogue – NCPC begs youths
…tasks religious leaders on messages of peace, progress The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has appealed to Nigerians, especially the youths, to desist from the wanton destruction of national assets, monuments and the looting of warehouses belonging to government and individuals. What started as a peaceful protest by youths demanding an end to police brutality and later […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Myanmar protests resume, West condemns security response
Protests spread across Myanmar on Wednesday after the most violent day in demonstrations against a coup that brought to a halt a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United States and United Nations condemned the use of force against protesters who are demanding the reversal of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)