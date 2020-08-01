Zenith Bank commences ‘Beta Life’ weekly promo

Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has commenced its “Zenith Beta Life” promo to reward customers of the bank with gifts every week. The promo, which started yesterday will span July 31, 2021. In a statement yesterday, the lender said that during this period, 50 customers would be selected via raffle draw each week and rewarded with gifts worth N30, 000. According to the statement, the promo is open to existing and new customers, with the following raffle qualifying criteria: Maintain a minimum deposit of N5, 000 for the period; request and collect a Zenith Bank Card and download and register on the Zenith Mobile App or register for *966# EazyBanking.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognised as one of the most customer-focused financial institutions in the country and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).

