Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup: 25 primary schools qualify for zonal play-offs

A total of 25 primary schools have qualified from the preliminaries to play in the zonal stage of the 2021 edition of the Headmasters’ Cup football competition.

 

The developmental football fiesta organised for all primary schools in Delta State is sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc. Since September 30, the preliminaries started with 378 registered schools competing for honours in all the local governments in the state.

 

Some of the schools through to the zonals are Ogbe-Utu Primary School Issele-Uku, Royal Foundation School, Ngbile Primary School Kiagbodo, Uduaka Primary School, Oghara, Abraka memorial primary School, Abraka, Zenith Rock Primary School, Asaba, among others.

 

In some of the final games, Ogbe-Utu Primary School defeated Ozor Primary School 1-0 in the Anniocha North LG final in which 18 schools took part while Royal Foundation School also defeated Olloh Ogwachi-Olloh 1-0 to emerge tops in the Anniocha South LG with six registeredschools as participants.

 

The Delta State Commissioner for Primary School Education, Chika Ossai, said the competition would get more exciting as the teams move towards the finals.

Eight teams are expected to emerge from the 25 LG qualifiers to move into the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

