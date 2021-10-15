Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup gathers momentum

The Delta State Headmasters’ Cup football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank and organized for all primary schools in the state is gradually gathering intense momentum. The annual competition is a developmental initiative of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and this edition is bigger because of the involvement of Zenith bank for the first time as sponsors. Group managing director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit was committed to creating the enabling environment for the youth to flourish in their various endevours.

“We love to catch them young and that is why we have many developmental projects on our hands. We want our youths to be exposed and be able to attain their full potential,” Onyeagwu said. Commissioner for Primary education, Chika Ossai, said the preliminary games have been very competitive so far in various centres in the state.

“There is high level of competition which is so interesting because as we move on to the crucial stages, it gets tougher. “We thank sponsors, Zenith Bank, for the partnership and we expect this event gets bigger every year,” Ossai said. According to the organizers, the qualifiers for the elimination stage, the zonal level, will emerge today from various centres.

Like this: Like Loading...