Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup kicks off June

The 2022 edition of the Zenith Bank-sponsored Delta State Headmasters’ Cup will officially kick off on Friday, June 3 at St. Patricks’ College, Asaba. The governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, is expected to take the ceremonial kick-off of the annual competition, a developmental initiative of the governor, withZenith Bank coming in to make it bigger. Preliminary matches will be played across all local government areas across the state between Monday, June 13 and Friday, June 17. There will be screening for all the registered players from June 20 to 24 while the zonal matches at eight designated venues across the state taking place on Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, 28. The quarterfinals will take place on Monday, July 4, semifinal Tuesday, July 5 at venues to be determined later by the organisers with regards to the qualified schools. Third place and final matches will be played at the Stephen Keshi Ultra-Modern Stadium, Asaba on Monday July, 11 and Thursday, July 14 respectively. According to the organisers, Hidea Plus Limited, all is now set for a successful championship. CEO of the outfit, Tony Pemu, says so much work has been done to make the event a better tournament and everything would be put in place for the best school to emerge winner. Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit was committed to creating the enabling environment for the youth to flourish in their various endeavours
Sports federations should emulate NFF’s bold step
The inauguration of the newly-elected President of the United States of America, Joe Bidden, took place during the week under tight security and more importantly, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Former Presidents and top government functionaries attended the colourful event. After the inauguration, the President went ahead to swear in his cabinet members via […]
Man United modify Old Trafford to hold 23,500 socially distanced fans
Manchester United have modified Old Trafford to accommodate 23,500 socially distanced spectators, and say they are “bemused” by the ongoing ban on fans at stadiums. The government had proposed crowds be gradually reintroduced from the start of October but made a U-turn following a rise in coronavirus cases, reports the BBC. “We received government guidelines,” […]
Europa League: Man United ‘have to take it to next step’ – Harry Maguire
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says they “have to take it to the next step” after losing the Europa League semi-final 2-1 to Sevilla. The Red Devils – who have not won a trophy in three seasons – lost in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. “Losing is […]
