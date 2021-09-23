Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup kicks off Sept 30

The Zenith Bank/Delta State Headmasters Cup football competition for all primary Schools in the state will kick off on September 30. This is the first edition of the annual competition after Zenith Back decided to partner with the state.
According to a schedule made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the press conference for the event takes place on Tuesday September 28 at the conference room of the Delta State Secretariat. The Official Kick Off will take place on Thursday next week at the St Patrick College, Asaba. Already, Delta State Commissioner for Primary Education, Mr Chika Ossai, has inaugurated the sub committees for Headmasters’ Cup with a charge on the members to deliver effectively on their assignments.

Ossai is also the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, while the committees are Technical and Venue committee, Medicals committee, Protest / Disciplinary Committee, Protocol / Ceremonial Committee, Media/ Publicity/ MarketingandBranding committee, Entertainment Committee and Security committee Representative of Zenith Bank PLC, Mr. Dickson Egede, said that the institution was happy to partner with the Delta State Government in catching the children young in football and that the bank would contribute its quota towards the success of the competition. The zonal stage of the forthcoming competition will take place between October 18 and 22 with quarterfinal slated for October 22 and semis billed for November 2. The Third Place and final match will take place on November 11.

