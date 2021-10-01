Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup; Okowa, Ossai, sponsors promise continuity

The Delta State Governor, Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured of his administration’s resolve to providing an enabling environment for youths and sports developmentinthestate. Governor Okowa gave the assurance in Asaba, the state capital during the kickoff ceremony for the 2021 edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition. The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff Government House, Hon. Festus Ovie Agas said that Delta State has always remained a sports destination in the country.

He said that the state government would mentor and expose the players/pupils in such a way that they could compete with any other youths globally. In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Primary Education in Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chika Ossai, described the Headmasters’ Cup football competition as a good platform for the pupils to showcase their talents. Ossai, who applauded the Zenith Bank for its effective collaboration with the State Government, especially in the area of the football competition, reaffirmed that talents discovered from the Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition would be properly mentored in order for them to add more value to their lives and the society in general.

