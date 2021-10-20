Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup: 50 teams battle for zonal slots in 25 LGs

The battle of places in the Delta Principals Cup competition for all secondary schools will intensify from today as the finals of the Local Government preliminaries take centre stage between today October 19 and Friday, October 22 with 50 teams competing for honours.

A total of 25 teams are expected to emerge from the finals of the preliminaries of the grassroots developmental football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc.
Nine of the 25 Local Governments will decide their zonal qualifiers today in various centres.

 

Today, Local Government finals will take place at Isoko North, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, Patani, Sapele, Ughelli North, Uvwie, Warri South and Warri South-West.

 

Other final matches will be decided on Thursday and Friday according to the fixtures released by the organizers

 

Commissioner for Secondary School Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, has expressed delight over the standard of the tournament so far.

 

Ezewu said: “We are happy that from the preliminaries, we have seen fireworks from all the sides. The players are eager to show their talents to the world and we are happy with the turnout overall.

 

“This is an improvement on the past editions already. We expect more fireworks from the zonal stage of the competition but we are really happy things are turning out well in this edition.

 

“We thank our sponsors, Zenith Bank for standing behind us to put smiles on the faces of these young lads.”

 

The CEO of Hideaplus, the organisers of the event, Tony Pemu, assured that by the weekend all the 25 zonal qualifiers would have emerged

