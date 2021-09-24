Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals' Cup hots up

…as Ezenu inaugurates LOC, hails sponsors

Delta State is serious with its talent hunt football programmes as the state’s Principals’ Cup Football Competition sponsored by Zenith Bank is billed to start on Thursday, October 7. The confirmation of the Kick Off date is coming barely 24 hours after it was announced that the Headmasters’ Cup football competition for primary schools will start on September 30. Incidentally the press conference for both events takes place on September 28, According to the Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Augustine Ede Oghoro, St. Patricks College, Asaba will host the Kick Off at 11am.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said it was a delight that the sports projects of the bank are coming up gradually after the threat of COVID-19 all through last year. “We are happy to have our events back and now the participants will be happy to exhibit their talents. We are particularly serious with our catch them young programmes aimed at developing the up and coming stars,” Onyeagwu said.

Only on Wednesday, the Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, inaugurated the Local Organising Committee and seven sub committees for the 2021 Zenith Bank Delta State Principals’ Cup Competition. While inaugurating the committees in Asaba, Mrs. Ezewu charged members to redouble their commitments towards ensuring the success of the competition. She commended the sponsors of the competition for the initiative, adding that it was geared towards discovering young football talents at the grassroots. The preliminaries will take place in all Local Government Areas from October 7 to October 21 while the zonal matches are billed to hold between November 1 and 5 at eight designated venues across the state. Quarterfinalist will emerge from there while the semis are billed for November 15.

