Sports

Zenith Bank /Delta Principals’ Cup: Organisers hail opening ceremony turnout, standard

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Organisers of the ongoing Delta State Principals’ Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank have commended the opening ceremony of the tournament which took place last week at St Patrick School Asaba.

 

Westend Mixed Secondary school defeated Niger Mixed Secondary school 5-1 in the highly thrilling match that showed an interesting contest by both sides.

 

The Secretary to Delta State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, who represented the State Governor at the opening ceremony was overwhelmed by the standard exhibited by both sides.

 

Ukah said: “If the opening match is like this, you can imagine how the competition will be in the latter stage. We expect a good contest and I am sure we will have some future national team players from this event.

 

“We thank our partners, Zenith Bank for putting smiles on the faces of the participants.”

 

The Chief Executive Officer of Hideaplus, the organizing body for the event, Tony Pemu, also hailed the opening event.

 

Pemu said: “I’m happy with the turnout and the success of the opening ceremony, I want to congratulate the schools and the players for their display today. It shows that we have to keep the mind of these children working.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Monaco come from 2-0 down to stun PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Monaco came from two goals down to end Paris St-Germain’s eight-match winning streak in Ligue 1, moving second with a stunning victory. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored two first-half goals on his return from injury, reports the BBC. But Monaco came out transformed after the break, as Kevin Volland scored twice past Keylor Navas in […]
Sports

David Alaba agrees to join Real Madrid on four-year contract this summer

Posted on Author Reporter

*Defender turns down approaches from Liverpool, PSG *Mario Mandzukic set to return to Europe with Milan David Alaba has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, bringing to an end an 13-year spell at Bayern Munich. The defender will sign a four-year deal with the Spanish champions in the […]
Sports

EFL clubs could ‘disappear in 5-6 weeks’ without support, warns club chair

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some EFL clubs will “disappear within five to six weeks” unless they get financial support, says Nigel Travis, chairman of League Two Leyton Orient. He also said ‘Project Big Picture’ – a plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to reform the English football pyramid – was a “great proposal”. The idea includes reducing the Premier League […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica