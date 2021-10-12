Zenith Bank /Delta Principals’ Cup: Organisers hail opening ceremony turnout, standard

Organisers of the ongoing Delta State Principals’ Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank have commended the opening ceremony of the tournament which took place last week at St Patrick School Asaba.

Westend Mixed Secondary school defeated Niger Mixed Secondary school 5-1 in the highly thrilling match that showed an interesting contest by both sides.

The Secretary to Delta State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, who represented the State Governor at the opening ceremony was overwhelmed by the standard exhibited by both sides.

Ukah said: “If the opening match is like this, you can imagine how the competition will be in the latter stage. We expect a good contest and I am sure we will have some future national team players from this event.

“We thank our partners, Zenith Bank for putting smiles on the faces of the participants.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Hideaplus, the organizing body for the event, Tony Pemu, also hailed the opening event.

Pemu said: “I’m happy with the turnout and the success of the opening ceremony, I want to congratulate the schools and the players for their display today. It shows that we have to keep the mind of these children working.

