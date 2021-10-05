Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup:: School of Commerce, Comprehensive High School clash in opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Defending Champions of the Delta State Principals Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank, the School of Commerce Warri, will on Thursday file out against Comprehensive High School, Ogwuachuku in the opening match of the 2021 edition of the competition.

 

The Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup, which enters its fifth edition, is a grassroots football competition organized for secondary schools in the state.

 

According to the organisers, Hideaplus Limited all arrangements have been concluded to make the opening match slated for St. Patrick College, Asaba, a highly interesting Kick Off. CEO of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, stressed that the students are eager to get started especially because the event did not take place last year because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

 

“We expect a very great opening match and interesting competition since the participants are very anxious to get started and showcase their talents.

 

 

The entries have been amazing and all the members of the Local Organising Committee have been working hard to make thi sedition a classic,” Pemu said.

 

Delta Commissioner for Secondary School Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, who is also the chairperson of the LOC, said the Principals Cup was important because it’s one of the events close to the heart of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

 

“The Governor loves developmental programmes for the youths and this is one of them. We are ready,” she said.

 

Ezewu showered praises on the sponsors, Zenith Bank for the partnership which is aimed at bringing out future champions in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

How reliance on foreign-born players, ineptitude ruined age-grade football in Nigeria

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that Nigeria is fast losing her relevance in age-grade competitions both in Africa and on the world stage following poor performances of the various junior national teams in recent years. It is established that egg-heads at the Nigeria Football Federation aren’t quite worried about the trend because of the NFF’s new policy […]
Sports

Troost-Ekong shines in Watford draw against Bournemouth

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles assistant captain, Williams Troost-Ekong, continues to put in the hard work for Watford as the championship side secured a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in a game played on Saturday.   After making his debut in the victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, the former Udinese defender was impressive in the heart of the […]
Sports

Chelsea set up all-English Champions League final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea defeated Real Madrid to set up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29. After a 1-1 draw in Spain, Timo Werner, who earlier had a goal disallowed for offside, headed Chelsea ahead after Kai Havertz’s chip rebounded off the bar, reports the BBC. Real’s Karim Benzema had a low […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica