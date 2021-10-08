Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup: Westend whip Niger School 5-1 in opener

The 5th edition of the Zenith Bank Principles’ Cup kicked off on Thursday at St. Patrick Grammar School Asaba the Delta State Capital with Westend Mixed Secondary school whipping Niger Mixed Secondary school 5-1. Declaring the ceremony open, the Secretary to Delta State Chief Patrick Ukah, who represented the State Governor said that the State was totally committed to using Sports as a tool to solving the present social economic problem that is bedeviling the country. Ukah said: “I want to welcome everyone to yet another edition of the Zenith Bank Delta State Principals’ Cup holding at the State Capital Asaba.

We are happy to be part of this historic football event. It an opportunity for our young ones to showcase their football artistry.” “The Executive Governor of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has directed that all principals’ and games masters of the various Schools should use this opportunity to scout for raw talents that would be nurtured into maturity. Delta State believe in catch-them-young.”

Zonal head of Zenith Bank Delta State Mr. Lucky Ighade, applauded the participants for keeping faith with the sponsors, adding that the organization was totally committed to the overall development of the State through sports, he urged schools to advantage of the opportunity provided by the bank to showcase their sporting skills. “I welcome everyone present here most especially the schools that are taking part in this edition of Zenith Bank Delta State Principals’ Cup. We have been in this for the past five years, and will continue to partner Drlta State government in this youth developmental Sports programme. I want you all to be good ambassadors of your various schools.”

