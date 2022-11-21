ZENITH Bank drapes Ajose Adeogun Street with Christmas lights to herald Yuletide

It was a great spectacle to behold as the Christmas and Yuletide season came to life at the 2022 Zenith Bank Christmas Light-Up Ceremony, which was held at the Ajose Adeogun Street Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, November 19.

The official lighting ceremony, which was performed by the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, supported by executive management, was witnessed by many of the bank’s staff and customers, with others joining virtually.

With the theme “Let There Be Light,” this year marks the 16th edition of the Light-up Ceremony at the Ajose Adeogun Roundabout.

The Light-Up event is an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by the bank to herald the yuletide season through the beautification of Ajose Adeogun Street – home to Zenith Bank’s Corporate Headquarters – which has come to be recognised as an iconic place, attracting people from all walks of life who visit with their families and friends to take pictures and make videos of the wonderful spectacle, especially at night and enjoy the ambience of the street and season.

Speaking during the ceremony, Onyeagwu expressed his delight in heralding the Yuletide season of 2022 through the iconic Ajose Adeogun Street lighting up. He said: “Today is a unique day.

It is unique in the sense that we are going to turn on the Christmas light and activate the spirit of Christmas, which we usually have annually. It is also unique in the sense that we are honoured and delighted to have in our midst the wife of our Founder and Chairman, Mrs. Kay Ovia.”

He praisedQuantum Markets, thecompanyresponsible fortheannualdecorations, for theoutstanding, verycreative and extremely beautifulwork that they have done. According to him, “when you look at the Christmas set-up we have every year, it looks completely different, and there is no repetition of themes.

“And when we think we have seen it all, by the time a new one comes, it is something completely different and massively so. “The one for this year, as I entered here, I was wondering if this is a theme park.”

Whilst urging everyone to imbibe the message and spirit of Christmas, which is about peace, love, forgiveness and above all, respect for humanity, Onyeagwu prayed for peace in every home, business and in the country and that this year’s celebration would be like no other that we have seen.

