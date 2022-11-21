News

ZENITH Bank drapes Ajose Adeogun Street with Christmas lights to herald Yuletide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was a great spectacle to behold as the Christmas and Yuletide season came to life at the 2022 Zenith Bank Christmas Light-Up Ceremony, which was held at the Ajose Adeogun Street Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, November 19.

The official lighting ceremony, which was performed by the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, supported by executive management, was witnessed by many of the bank’s staff and customers, with others joining virtually.

With the theme “Let There Be Light,” this year marks the 16th edition of the Light-up Ceremony at the Ajose Adeogun Roundabout.

The Light-Up event is an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by the bank to herald the yuletide season through the beautification of Ajose Adeogun Street – home to Zenith Bank’s Corporate Headquarters – which has come to be recognised as an iconic place, attracting people from all walks of life who visit with their families and friends to take pictures and make videos of the wonderful spectacle, especially at night and enjoy the ambience of the street and season.

Speaking during the ceremony, Onyeagwu expressed his delight in heralding the Yuletide season of 2022 through the iconic Ajose Adeogun Street lighting up. He said: “Today is a unique day.

It is unique in the sense that we are going to turn on the Christmas light and activate the spirit of Christmas, which we usually have annually. It is also unique in the sense that we are honoured and delighted to have in our midst the wife of our Founder and Chairman, Mrs. Kay Ovia.”

He praisedQuantum Markets, thecompanyresponsible fortheannualdecorations, for theoutstanding, verycreative and extremely beautifulwork that they have done. According to him, “when you look at the Christmas set-up we have every year, it looks completely different, and there is no repetition of themes.

“And when we think we have seen it all, by the time a new one comes, it is something completely different and massively so. “The one for this year, as I entered here, I was wondering if this is a theme park.”

Whilst urging everyone to imbibe the message and spirit of Christmas, which is about peace, love, forgiveness and above all, respect for humanity, Onyeagwu prayed for peace in every home, business and in the country and that this year’s celebration would be like no other that we have seen.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
News

Stop mounting pressure on judiciary, CJN, Ariwoola pleads with politicians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has pleaded with politicians in the country to stop mounting pressures on the judiciary. In an interaction with the media after his inauguration at the Council Chamber at the Presidential Villa Wednesday, Ariwoola urged politicians and citizens alike to allow the judiciary perform its […]
News

Gov Ugwuanyi welcomes Ibom Air to Enugu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, last Monday joined dignitaries to celebrate the commencement of Ibom Air commercial flights operations at the Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu.   The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Hon. (Mrs.) Cecilia Ezeilo, applauded Ibom Air for finding Enugu conducive as its takeoff point into […]
News

Fani-Kayode refutes ex-wife’s spurious allegations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has refuted allegations credited to his ex-partner, Precious Chinwendu, over the health status of their children. He described the allegations as mendacious and spurious. Recall that in a suit marked FCT/CCK8/01/043/2021, Chikwendu told the court that Fani-Kayode never consummated his six-year relationship with her. Chikwendu said she was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica