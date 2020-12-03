Zenith Bank emerges ‘Bank of the Year in Nigeria’ at The Bankers’ Awards

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as Bank of the Year in Nigeria in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020. This is coming on the heels of the awards as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria and the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital by The Banker won earlier in the year. The award, which was announced yesterday by The Banker Magazine, Financial Times Group, United Kingdom during the virtual awards ceremony, was based on individual banks’ ability to deliver returns, gain strategic advantage and serve their markets. Regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, The Banker’s Bank of the Year awards is contested by the world’s leading financial institutions, with winners chosen across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

