Zenith Bank gets approval in principle to operate as HoldCo

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given approval-in-principle to Zenith Bank to operate a nonoperating financial holding company. In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Michael Otu, on Friday, the company said it had also received the apex bank’s approval for Mr. Jim Ovia, as the Chairman of Zenith Holdco Plc (in-formation) to also continue as the Chairman of Zenith Bank until the commencement of Zenith Holdco. The statement partly read: “The CBN has granted approval-in-principle for Zenith Bank to operate a nonoperating financial holding company structure. “Furthermore, the CBN approved Mr Jim Ovia as the Chairman of Zenith Holdco Plc (in-formation and for Mr Jim Ovia to also continue as the Chairman of Zenith Bank until the commencement of Zenith Holdco.”

Like this: Like Loading...