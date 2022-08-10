Business

Zenith Bank Ghana wins West African Banking Brand of the Year

Zenith Bank Ghana has been adjudged Premium Quality West African Banking Brand of the Year 2021 at the 6th Global Business Quality Awards 2022, held in Accra recently.

 

In his remarks after receiving the award, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Bank, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, said the award was an attestation of Zenith Bank Ghana’s track-record of good corporate governance, product and service innovation, as well as excellent customer service.

He dedicated the award to the Bank’s customers, thanking them for their loyalty and support for the Zenith brand. He reassured customers of the Bank’s unrelenting quest to be a market leader in the Ghanaian bank ing industry.

 

Zenith Bank Ghana’s Premium Quality West African Banking Brand of the Year 2021 award is the 3rd award the Bank has received in 2022.

 

Other awards include Best Financial Inclusion Servicer Provider – Ghana 2022 (Digital Banker Africa Awards 2022) and Best Corporate Banking Brand – Ghana 2022 (Global Brand Awards 2022).

 

Zenith Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, head quartered in Nigeria with presence in other West Africa countries, the Middle East, Far East and Europe.

 

